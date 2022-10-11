Gardaí seize €1.36 million worth of cigarettes and tobacco in Tallaght

GARDAI HAVE SEIZED an estimated €1.36 million worth of cigarettes and tobacco in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

The seizure followed a number of searches in the area involving the Tallaght Drug Divisional Unit, uniform units and Garda Dog Unit.

Following the searches, the seized items were later handed over to staff from Revenue’s Custom Services.

The cigarettes seized represent a potential loss to Revenue in excess of €1 million.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.