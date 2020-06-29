This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€16.5 million upgrade works at Cliffs of Moher will include €2 million pedestrian tunnel

Clare County Council is set to spend big on the attraction which had 1.6 million visitors last year.

By Gordon Deegan Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:01 PM
1 hour ago 9,002 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136624
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

CLARE COUNTY COUNCIL is set to spend an estimated €16.5 million, including €2 million on a tunnel for pedestrians, at the country’s most popular natural tourist attraction at the Cliffs of Moher.

The spend also includes an estimated €6 million upgrade on visitor centre facilities; €4 million on ‘admission, parking and traffic management’; €2 million on Cliff Walk improvements and €2.5 million on a waste water treatment plant upgrade.

The current visitor centre in place was designed to accommodate up to 800,000 visitors per annum and last year, a record 1.6 million paid to enter the visitor attraction.

The tender documentation states that as a result, a number of items must be addressed to ensure the health and safety of all visitors in the unique environment while the Cliffs of Moher continues with its 2040 strategy.

The Cliffs 2040 strategy team is currently preparing an architectural masterplan for future development on the site for the next 20 years.

Now, as part of the planned €16.5 million project, the Council has confirmed that Dublin based Henchion Reuter Architects has secured a €1.93 million contract to provide integrated design team services while Tom McNamara & Partners has secured a €264,758 contract to provide quantity surveyor work.

The project includes a €6 million upgrade to the visitor facilities that includes an additional 700- 800 sq m of visitor services centre to include catering, retail and toilets.

Currently at the Cliffs of Moher, visitors using the car-park have to walk cross a busy tourist route leading to Doolin to access the cliffs site.

Now, the Council is looking to spend €2 million on an underpass “to improve pedestrian safety at what can be a dangerous intersection between pedestrians and traffic, particularly during periods of dense fog when driver visibility is significantly reduced”.

The Council state that there is an opportunity at the underpass “to create a gateway experience to the attraction, build an expectation and heighten the visitor’s sense of arrival at a world class attraction”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Council is also seeking to increase the size of the car-park by 40% from 468 to 650 car space.

The Council state that the carpark is currently over-capacity during peak times, particularly during the months of June to August.

It stated that due to the layout, long tailbacks along the R478 can build up quickly “which is both dangerous and inconvenient for visitors and locals alike”.

The documentation states: “The additional parking would prevent these tailbacks and improve traffic flow along the main road.”

The project is expected to take over two years and four months to complete between the appointment of designers and the construction fit out.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie