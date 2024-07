THE TIGHT-KNIT COMMUNITY in the small village of Rathdrum, Co Wicklow have been paying their respects today to Clodagh Phelan (11) who is lying in repose at her family home following her death last Monday in Spain.

Clodagh, who was a popular and much loved pupil at St Saviour’s National School in Rathdrum, fell from a seventh floor balcony at the Club Mac Hotel in Puerto de Alcudia in Mallorca at around 6.30am on 22 July.

Locals have placed flowers outside her school to mark their sadness at her tragic death. Clodagh was exceptionally talented at sport and played camogie, Gaelic football, hockey and rugby. She was also known for her sunny disposition, caring nature and for “always having a smile on her face.”

Clodagh is lying in repose at her home in Newbawn in Rathdrum until 8pm today.

The family home will be strictly private tomorrow morning.

A requiem mass for Clodagh will take place tomorrow at noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Castlemacadam, Avoca followed by burial in Ballinatone Cemetery, Rathdrum. A recording of the funeral service will be available for mourners by 6pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, her family have described Clodagh as a “little angel.” A death notice on Rip.ie reads that the vivacious young girl is survived by her ‘heartbroken parents’ Liam and Valerie and her siblings Will and David.

“Clodagh will also be forever missed by her devoted grandfather John Hobson and grandmother Joan Phelan, aunts and uncles Siobhán and Michéal, Ciarán and Deirdre, Michael and Olive, her many and much-loved cousins, her school-mates at St Saviour’s National School, her teammates on the numerous sporting teams she was part of and a wide community of close and extended relatives, friends and neighbours.

“Arrangements to follow. Sleep in peace, Clodagh, our little angel.”

Clodagh was predeceased by her grandparents Irene Hobson and Tommy Phelan.

Antoinette Doyle, Principal at St Saviours National School in Rathdrum, said that Clodagh was a “wonderful happy student who worked hard in school.”

“Clodagh was always smiling and was loved by all throughout the school. She was a great friend to all her class and loved skipping and playing during break time.

Clodagh was a fantastic sportswoman and excelled at camogie, football, athletics, rugby, hockey to name but a few. She was a beautiful singer and took on the lead singing part in our most recent Christmas play.

Her musical abilities shone as a member of our orchestra where she played the flute. Clodagh loved animals and loved caring for our hens & chicks in school.”

Doyle said that Clodagh was was looking forward to being in 6th class.

“Her kindness shone like a beacon from her and all the infants would run up to her when they saw her.

“Clodagh was a leader and real inspiration to others, especially with her sporting abilities. She was always offering to help around the school and was the first to help if anyone needed some assistance.

“Clodagh was one of a kind and so talented and we will miss her so much.”

Wicklow Hockey Club issued a statement in which they said that Clodagh was a “key member” of their fifth and sixth class team.

“Her approachment and commitment to her sports were way beyond her years. She took her place on the team, bringing infectious spirits, always smiling, and her energy radiated throughout. She constantly wanted to help others. She will be sorely missed. Forever in our hearts.”

Tributes have also been made to Clodagh by Clara LGFA, Rathdrum Rugby Club, Parnell Athletics Club, Glendalough AC, Aughrim GAA, Glenealy Camogie Club and Croghan Athletics Club.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, who lives in Wicklow, also offered his sympathy to the Phelan family following their tragic loss saying that “so much promise and personality” had been “snatched away” in the accident.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident. Poignantly, the Phelan family were due to return to Ireland on the day the accident happened. The Department of Foreign Affairs has provided consular assistance to the family of the deceased girl.