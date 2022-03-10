#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested following shooting in west Dublin

A man and woman were injured in the shooting which happened on Monday.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,556 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after a man and woman were injured in a shooting in west Dublin earlier this month. 

Shots were fired through the window of a car on at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road at aroubd 9.45am on Monday morning.

A woman and man in their 30s were treated for non life threating injuries at St James Hospital following the incident.

A number of children who were passengers in the car at the time were not physically harmed.

It’s understood a car involved in the incident fled from the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Following a search and arrest operation in the south east Dublin area this morning, Thursday, 10th March, 2022, a man in his 20s was arrested.

“He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Clondalkin Garda Station and can be held for up to 72 hours. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

