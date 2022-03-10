Man arrested following shooting in west Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after a man and woman were injured in a shooting in west Dublin earlier this month.

Shots were fired through the window of a car on at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road at aroubd 9.45am on Monday morning.

Advertisement

A woman and man in their 30s were treated for non life threating injuries at St James Hospital following the incident.

A number of children who were passengers in the car at the time were not physically harmed.

It’s understood a car involved in the incident fled from the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Following a search and arrest operation in the south east Dublin area this morning, Thursday, 10th March, 2022, a man in his 20s was arrested.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Clondalkin Garda Station and can be held for up to 72 hours. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”