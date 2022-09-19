Co Clare community in 'shock' after fatal aircraft collision

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A COUNTY CLARE community is in “shock” after a fatal aircraft collision.
Michael Flynn has been named locally as the victim of yesterday’s incident in Miltown Malbay.
The microlight aircraft he was flying crashed off the Ballard Road at around 5pm yesterday.
Two investigations are underway – one by the Air Accident Investigation Unit in the Department of Transport and another garda probe on behalf of the coroner.
Gardaí said they believe the incident was a “tragic accident”.
West Clare Councillor Shane Talty says there is “huge shock and upset in the community of Miltown Malbay after the tragic accident on Sunday afternoon”.
“Everyone’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of the late Michael Flynn,” he said.
Talty added: “The community will do everything they can to support them in the days and weeks ahead.”
With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor
