A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested at Dublin Port after Revenue officers detected an estimated €2.8 million worth of suspected cocaine yesterday.

Revenue said the suspected drugs were found with the help of a portable X-ray scanner and the operation had been based on intelligence. The total amount seized was 40 kg.

Advertisement

“The illicit drugs were discovered when a vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France was stopped and searched. The drugs were concealed in the floor cavity of the accompanying trailer,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North Central Divisional Drugs Unit arrested the man under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He is being detained at a Garda Station in Dublin, where he can be held for up to seven days as investigations continue.

The suspected drugs are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, gardaí said.