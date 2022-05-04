Two people brought to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Carlow

TWO PEOPLE WERE brought to hospital this afternoon after a collision between a car and a truck in Co Carlow.

The driver of the car – a woman in her 40s – and its passenger – a female teenager – were taken to the Beaumont and Mater Misericordiae Hospitals in Dublin with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision in Ballybannon, Co Carlow, which occurred around 3pm at the junction of the L1003 and L4038.

The road is closed with local diversions in place and a technical examination of the scene is underway.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, including any road users who have camera footage.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.