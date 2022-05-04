#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

Two people brought to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Carlow

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 4 May 2022, 9:57 PM
1 hour ago 5,937 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5755270
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO PEOPLE WERE brought to hospital this afternoon after a collision between a car and a truck in Co Carlow.

The driver of the car – a woman in her 40s – and its passenger – a female teenager – were taken to the Beaumont and Mater Misericordiae Hospitals in Dublin with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was unharmed. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision in Ballybannon, Co Carlow, which occurred around 3pm at the junction of the L1003 and L4038.

The road is closed with local diversions in place and a technical examination of the scene is underway.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them, including any road users who have camera footage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie