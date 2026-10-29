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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HIGH COURT: Enoch Burke was ordered to provide the High Court with a statement of his means within three weeks, as a judge considers further measures to recover outstanding fines the former teacher owes to the courts.
2. #STORMONT: DUP leader Gavin Robinson announced the party’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly is to cease participating in joint engagements with Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O’Neill.
3. #TOLEDO: Spain’s second high-speed rail disaster this year, a crash in which one train struck another from behind, killing 69 people, has raised fresh concerns about the safety of the country’s rail network.
4. #FINE GAEL: The Tánaiste said he was “annoyed” by the anonymous briefings held by ministers about Patrick O’Donovan’s health.
5. #EARLY EXIT: Christine Lagarde is to step down as president of the European Central Bank.
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