Comedian Brendan Grace receiving treatment for lung cancer

COMEDIAN BRENDAN GRACE has revealed he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The 68-year-old has had to cancel a number of tour dates in July and August after he was hospitalised with pneumonia, which later turned out to be lung cancer, a spokesperson said.

“Brendan Grace has been in hospital for the last four weeks receiving treatment for pneumonia,” they said.

“It has now transpired that he is also suffering from cancer for which he is receiving ongoing care and treatment.

“His family are a great support to him at this difficult time and respect for their privacy would be much appreciated.

“His current July/August Irish Tour has been cancelled,” he said.

The well-known Dubliner lives in the US but is currently being treated in Ireland.

Grace has been touring the UK and Irish comedy circuits for 50 years and only last year opened up about previous health issues in the RTÉ documentary Brendan Grace: Funny Man.

“I got diabetes, it was a bit of a blow to me,” he said.

“Eileen [his wife] often said to me about the diabetes, that she wished it was her who got it because she would be better able to discipline herself into the right thing to do, whereas I’m inclined to throw caution to the wind.”

He has also attracted a large following from his role as Fr Fintan Stack in the Father Ted series.