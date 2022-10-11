Fianna Fáil TDs raise concerns over timing of concrete levy

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised by Fianna Fáil TDs over the timing of the new proposed concrete levy, which is set to come into effect early next year.

The 10% levy on concrete blocks, poured concrete and other concrete products was announced in Budget 2023 as a measure to offset the cost of the mica redress scheme.

The proposed levy has raised significant concerns in political and industry circles, with the Society of Chartered Surveyors saying that the levy could add an additional €3,000 – €4,000 to the overall delivery cost of an average three-bed-semi.

Debate over the levy led last week to Sinn Féin putting forward a motion calling for the Government to scrap the new tax, which is expected to raise approximately €80 million annually.

A special meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs took place this afternoon to discuss the levy, after concerns were raised by several TDs at last week’s parliamentary party meeting.

This afternoon’s meeting was chaired by Dublin South-West TD John Lahart and it’s understood that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was in attendance.

TDs who attended the meeting did not not disagree with the levy on principal, it’s understood, but raised concerns over both the timing and the application of the concrete levy.

It’s understood that O’Brien committed to raising the concerns over the levy with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Last week, there had also been debate within the Fine Gael parliamentary party over the proposed levy, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying that the detail would be worked out by the time the Finance Bill comes before the Dáil on 20 October.

Both Varadkar and Martin have previously said that the bill for the mica redress scheme should be levied on the industry rather than the taxpayer.