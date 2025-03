CONOR MCGREGOR WILL not face any charges in relation to social media posts he published before and during the Dublin riots in November 2023.

The riots took place in Dublin city centre on 23 November 2023 following the stabbing of a child outside her school.

On the night prior to the riots, McGregor posted on X: “Ireland, we are at war.”

And on the evening of the riots, McGregor posted a photo of fires on O’Connell Street and wrote: “What would Daniel O’Connell say, I wonder? What would our Irish leaders past say on the situation we face today? God bless Ireland.”

In a now deleted post, McGregor also wrote on the day of the riots: “Do not let any Irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war.”

Advertisement

McGregor would later post that while he did not condone the riots, he did “understand frustrations”.

It was reported by the Sunday Independent that officers attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) had recently sent a garda file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) outlining its case against McGregor over his social media posts in November 2023.

In a statement this evening, a garda spokesperson confirmed that An Garda Síochána had submitted an investigation file to the Office of the DPP.

The garda spokesperson said that the DPP “has directed no prosecution in this case”.

The spokesperson added that An Garda Síochána does not comment on decisions of the DPP.

In a post this evening on X, McGregor shared a screenshot of a message which read: “I wish to advise you that we have received directions from the Office of the DPP that there is to be no prosecution in this case.”

In a message accompanying the screenshot, McGregor wrote: “They will have to kill me to stop me.”