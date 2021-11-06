Poll: Have you been following the proceedings at Cop26?

TODAY, PROTESTERS ARE set to take to the streets in Glasgow, London and other cities in the UK and around the world to demand action on climate change.
In Glasgow, where the crucial UN summit is taking place, about 50,000 people are expected to march through the city centre as part of the Cop26 Coalition’s global day of action for climate justice.
This morning, we want to know: Have you been following the proceedings at Cop26?
Poll Results:
