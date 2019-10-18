This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Jobpath Macht Frei': Gardaí appeal for witnesses to potential incitement of hatred incident

The incident was reported to gardaí on the 16 October.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 18 Oct 2019, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 5,318 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4857523
The sign above the door.
The sign above the door.
The sign above the door.

GARDAÍ IN CORK have appealed for witnesses to come forward in relation to what they have described as a potential incitement of hatred incident at a social welfare office on Hannover Street.

The incident was reported after a member of the public noticed a sticker with the words Jobpath Macht Frei placed at the entrance to the building.

Images of the sign were posted on social media by the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, which called on the Department to “remove it”. 

The slogan “arbeit macht frei” – a German phrase meaning “work sets you free” – is known for appearing on the entrance of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Arbeit macht frei was a false, cynical illusion the SS gave to prisoners of the Auschwitz camp,” the museum tweeted. 

“Those words became one of the icons of human hatred hate,” it said. 

“Please remove it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, any garda station or the Garda National Diversity & Integration Unit 01 6663150 or diversity@garda.ie.

A spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána has a significant focus on enhancing the identification, reporting, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes as published in the Garda Diversity and Integration Strategy 2019-2021. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

