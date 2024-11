A MAN WHO stole two packets of M&Ms from a supermarket has admitted in the District Court that he threatened to burn down the store and kill a security guard when he was stopped after committing the theft.

Andrew Barry, 29, of Castle Park, Mallow Co. Cork pleaded guilty to a total of eight charges when he appeared before Judge Colm Roberts at Mallow District Court.

Court presenter Inspector Paul Aherne said that on February 6, 2024, Barry was observed by security staff at Dunne’s Stores in Mallow on CCTV taking two pouches of M&Ms valued at €8 from a shelf in the store and putting them in his pockets. Barry then left the store without paying for the items.

Barry was approached by staff outside the store and agreed to go back inside. When he was questioned about the alleged theft Barry became aggressive and told staff he would burn down the store and threatened the security officer that he would find out where he lived and “get him.”

Gardaí were called and Barry repeated the threats in the presence of a garda.

The court heard that Barry was also pleading guilty to five other thefts. On February 9, 2024 he admitted taking a can of Red Bull valued at €2.45 from the cooler in Herlihy’s Centra in Mallow and leaving without paying.

On February 21, 2024 he admitted taking Red Bull and peanuts valued at €5 from Spar in Ballydahin, and on February 23, 2024 he took Red Bull and cakes valued at €8 from the same store.

Advertisement

On February 24, 2024 Barry ordered hot food from the same Spar shop and paid for it but he also took a bottle of Lucozade valued at €1.20 without paying for it. He returned to the shop later the same day and ordered more hot food which he again paid for but on that occasion he took a can of Red Bull valued at €3.45 without paying for it.

The court heard that Barry had 35 previous convictions including six for theft, eight for criminal damage and one for arson. Defence solicitor Charles O’Connor said that Barry had a very difficult upbringing and the threats made were “really just utterances.” He said that Barry apologised for his behaviour.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “When you threaten to burn someone out and you have a conviction for arson it becomes a different matter.” He said that Barry appeared to lead “a volatile lifestyle” which meant he was not able to access supports that were available to him. The judge said: “if he continues to live in chaos he is going to continue to commit crimes.”

The judge said that this was Barry’s last chance to “get his act together” and committing even the smallest theft would see him sent to prison for “a number of months.”

For the threat to kill Andrew Barry was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years; for the threat to burn down Dunnes Stores he was sentenced to three months in prison suspended for two years to run consecutively.

The theft of the M&Ms was taken into consideration and Barry was also ordered to have no contact with the injured party and barred from Dunnes Stores in Mallow for two years.

For the other thefts he was sentenced to a total of nine months in prison, seven consecutive and two concurrent, suspended for two years.

He was also barred from entering the Spar shop for two years. Recognisance in the event of an appeal was fixed in his own bond of €500.