Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault in Cork city centre overnight

The scene has been preserved.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 1:04 PM
1 hour ago 6,061 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4767152
Brian Ború Street in Cork City.
Image: Google Maps
Brian Ború Street in Cork City.
Brian Ború Street in Cork City.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN CORK are investigating an alleged sexual assault that is reported to have happened in the early hours of this morning. 

A woman, who is in her 30s, was brought to hospital after she raised the alarm with locals near the Brian Ború Bridge in the city. 

Gardaí had earlier been alerted to an alleged assault which occurred in the area and attended the scene. However, at that time they could see nothing matching the description of what had been reported. 

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a female that is reported to have occurred in the Brian Boru Street area of Cork in the early hours of 15/8/19. A scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

