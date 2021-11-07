Man arrested in Cork over alleged threats to UK MP charged by gardaí

A BRITISH MAN arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill a UK MP has been charged.

The man, 41, from England, was detained in the Cork suburb of Douglas yesterday.

The arrest was made as gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

The man, who was held at Bridewell garda station in Cork, was scheduled to appear before Cork District Court later today.