Coronavirus: No deaths and 56 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said there have been no further deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and there are 56 new confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 27,313 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland and 1,774 deaths associated with the disease.

Of the cases notified today;

29 are men and 27 are women;

79% are under 45 years of age;

35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

12 cases have been identified as community transmission;

26 in Kildare, 13 in Dublin and the rest of the 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has been meeting today to discuss the level of new cases in recent weeks as well as the clusters of infection identified in a number of workplaces, including meat processing factories.

Officials will issue recommendations which are due to be discussed by the Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Earlier today Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there are no plans to extend restrictions imposed on Kildare, Laois and Offaly to other counties.

Donnelly said that the next three weeks would be incredibly important, and that the public health doctors would be monitoring the situation closely.