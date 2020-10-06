#Open journalism No news is bad news

166 Covid-19 cases at Queen's University described as a 'concern'

The university said it “fully appreciates” that this may cause anxiety for students, staff and their families.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 5:35 PM
47 minutes ago 12,281 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5225570
Image: Shutterstock/Serg Zastavkin
QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY BELFAST has said the 166 positive Covid-19 cases at the university is a “concern” and cause of anxiety among staff, students and their families. 

It is understood that 166 staff and students have tested positive for Covid-19.  

In a statement, Queen’s University said: “The safety and wellbeing of staff and students is the University’s first priority and a range of interventions have been made across campus to minimise the risk of infection.”

Last week, it was reported that 100 students in the university were self-isolating after 30 students tested positive for Covid-19. 

The university today said it is liaising daily with the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland to “ensure the university is continuing to apply to correct measures to limit the spread of infection”. 

“Although the number of staff and students affected remains a minority, the increase in number of positive cases is a concern and the University fully appreciates that this may cause anxiety for students, staff, and their families,” the statement said. 

The university said it is “closely monitoring” the situation and “will not hesitate to apply additional measures to further protect members of our community”.

It added that contact tracing information has shown that people are being infected in social or accommodation settings, not elsewhere on the campus. 

“The university continues to emphasise that it is essential for all members of the Queen’s community to follow public health guidelines, including the avoidance of unnecessary travel, to limit further spread,” the statement said. 

There were 616 new cases of Covid-19 in NI confirmed in the last 24 hours.

3,630 cases have been reported in the last seven days, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed in the region to 14,690.

No further deaths have been reported by the NI Department of Health, leaving the toll at 584.

