Coronavirus: 4,195 new cases and 904 patients in hospital, including 57 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 1,936 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, 2,259 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 4,195.

As of 8am this morning, there are 904 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 57 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend, the Department of Health said it is important that people continue to follow public health advice “to socialise safely and maintain our focus on protecting those most vulnerable to the severe effects of Covid-19, as well as ourselves.”

In a statement, the department said that anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after symptoms have substantially or fully resolved. “Please do not attend any social events, work, school or college if you have symptoms,” it said.

Anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 should self-isolate for seven days from the date they first had symptoms, or if asymptomatic, the date of their first positive test. Anyone exiting self-isolation at day seven should continue to adhere to other public health protective measures, the department said.

Mask wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings, and people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 are further advised to be aware of the risk associated with activities they may choose to engage in and to take measures to protect themselves.

“Continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene by washing and sanitising hands regularly and coughing/sneezing into your elbow. Maintain a physical distance where possible,” the department said.

“Meet up outdoors if you can. When meeting indoors, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and keep windows open.”

The Department of Health also said that those who contracted the virus over the Christmas period will now be eligible for a Covid-19 booster dose. Appointments can be booked on the HSE website.