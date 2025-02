THE GOVERNMENT WILL not oppose a Dáil motion which calls on it to end the practice of character references for those convicted of gender-based violence and to legislate to prevent access to counselling records by the defence.

The private member’s motion, which is being brought forward tomorrow by TD Ruth Coppinger, also calls for the enactment of two other laws.

The first of these is ‘Valerie’s Law’, which would remove guardianship rights for those who kill the other parent of their children.

The second is ‘Jennie’s Law’ which would make available information about anyone with a conviction for domestic violence.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan recommended that the Government not oppose the motion given that the policy intentions align with the programme for government.

However, the Government noted that some of the measures proposed are matters solely for the Judicial Council while other measures are currently being examined within the Department of Justice.

It said other reforms are planned through the implementation of the Third National (Zero Tolerance) Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Earlier today, a number of survivors of gender-based violence wrote to all 174 TDs asking them to either support the proposals put forward by Ruth Coppinger or propose effective alternatives.

The letter was signed by Sarah Grace, Paula Doyle, Ciara Mangan, Natasha O’Brien, Blathnaid Raleigh, Chris Rooke, Charlene Masterson, Hazel Behan, Donna McCarthy, Dylan Gallagher and Aoife Farrelly.

They wrote: “Countless survivors, our numbers growing each month, have sacrificed our right to privacy in the hope of a better future for the victims coming up behind us.

“We are not statistics – we are your constituents, your neighbours, your family and your friends. Our dignity and justice should no longer be denied by more delays, half measures, or empty promises.”

They noted that in 2025 alone, there have been six femicides within eight weeks already, and 1,600 domestic violence reports made to the Gardaí over Christmas week.

Last week, at a press conference in Dublin, Sarah Grace, Paula Doyle, Ciara Mangan and Natasha O’Brien came together to call on the Government to enact reforms to make the justice system more victim-centred.