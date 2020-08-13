This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 13 August, 2020
Irish former footballer and ex-coach both remanded in custody over €3 million heroin seizure

Keith Quinn made no reply to the charge and Andrew Noonan said ‘no comment’.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 5:18 PM
Both men will appear in court again on 27 August.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FOOTBALLER AND a club coach have been further remanded in custody charged over a €3 million heroin seizure.

Former League of Ireland player Keith Quinn, 31, and Bluebell football manager Andrew Noonan, 41, were both refused bail on Saturday after they were charged with possession of drugs and possession with intent to supply, in the Dublin 15 area.

Their bail hearing at Dublin District Court was told it was alleged a package had arrived from Amsterdam in Holland.

On 5 August, Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, participated in a joint operation and 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million was seized.

They faced their second hearing at Cloverhill District Court today and were further remanded in custody by Judge Alan Mitchell to appear again there on 27 August next.

Quinn, of Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin, made no reply to the charges

Co-accused, Noonan, a father-of-four of Redhills Park, Ellistown, Co Kildare, told gardai “no comment” when he was charged.

Quinn was previously with Sheffield United and later played for Cork City and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland.

He later played for Bluebell United in the Leinster Senior League. Noonan was manager of Bluebell United.

Tom Tuite

