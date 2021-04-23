#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: One further death and 434 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were reported this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 23 Apr 2021, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 32,541 Views 62 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5417923
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed one further death of someone with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 434 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 245,743.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,867.

Of the cases notified today, 228 are men and 204 are women. 74% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 31 years old.

There are 217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties. The counties with the highest incidence rates are Donegal, Offaly, Kildare, Longford and Dublin.

Related Read

22.04.21 'I've been struck by the public's response to what the disease is doing': The key points from tonight's NPHET briefing

The seven -day incidence rate is 61.5, and the five-day moving average is 448.

As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 21 April, 1,275,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland: 904,774 people have received their first dose, and 371,054 people have received their second dose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Covid-19 fines

An Garda Síochána said today that over 3,600 fines have been issued to date to people attending or organising house parties, and a total of 20,566 Covid related fines. Among the fines given for Covid-19 breaches are:

  • 745 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,918 €150 fines for attending a house party
  • 14,730 €100 fines for non-essential travel
  • 378 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering.

“With good weather forecast this weekend, An Garda Síochána is asking everyone to continue acting responsibly and stay safe,” it said in a statement.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (62)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie