Coronavirus: One further death and 434 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed one further death of someone with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 434 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 245,743.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,867.

Of the cases notified today, 228 are men and 204 are women. 74% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 31 years old.

There are 217 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 30 in Cork, 27 in Limerick, 21 Donegal and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties. The counties with the highest incidence rates are Donegal, Offaly, Kildare, Longford and Dublin.

The seven -day incidence rate is 61.5, and the five-day moving average is 448.

As of 8am today, 166 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 21 April, 1,275,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland: 904,774 people have received their first dose, and 371,054 people have received their second dose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Covid-19 fines

An Garda Síochána said today that over 3,600 fines have been issued to date to people attending or organising house parties, and a total of 20,566 Covid related fines. Among the fines given for Covid-19 breaches are:

745 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,918 €150 fines for attending a house party

14,730 €100 fines for non-essential travel

378 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering.

“With good weather forecast this weekend, An Garda Síochána is asking everyone to continue acting responsibly and stay safe,” it said in a statement.