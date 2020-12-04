Coronavirus: Six deaths and 265 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that six more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people with Covid-19 who have died now stands at 2,086.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also said that a further 265 cases of the disease have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 73,491.

Earlier today, 449 new cases of Covid-19 and six more deaths were reported in Northern Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 131 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

84 in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Yesterday, NPHET reported a technical issue leading to an underreporting of cases. This evening, it said this issue has been resolved.

It said this led to a “reduced number of cases reported in recent days”.

“The reporting will be reflected in a higher number of cases tomorrow,” it said.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: “We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus.

“We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of COVID-19.

“I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy Chief Medical Officer said: “If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”

