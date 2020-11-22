#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 22 November 2020
Coronavirus: One death and 318 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 5:29 PM
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 318 cases of Covid-19 in this country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have also confirmed one additional death from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in this country to 2,023.

The latest infections mean that the pandemic has seen a total of 70,461 confirmed cases, with 344 recorded yesterday. 

Of the new cases, 155 are men and 161 are women with 73% under 45 years of age. The median age is 28 years old.

Geographically, 126 of the cases are in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare. The remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, NPHET have said there are 31 people with Covid-19 in ICU, down from 32 yesterday. 

