Decision on easing restrictions 'not yet made' and US may seek damages from China: Today's Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER 18 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed yesterday evening.

This includes one probable death, where it’s suspected the person who died had Covid-19, but a test is yet to confirm that.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,102.

Additionally, 386 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 19,648.

Internationally, US President Donald has said the US may seek damages from China over the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

According to figures correct as of Saturday evening, 2,625 people with Covid-19 had been hospitalised with the illness. The numbers admitted to an intensive care unit were 353, while 5,204 of the confirmed cases were healthcare workers.

A decision on relaxing Covid-19 restrictions at the end of the current lockdown period (5 May) has not yet been made, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said, expressing concern that rates of improvement on key indicators of the virus have slowed.

Holohan also said the delay in publishing minutes of meetings held with members of the National Public Health Emergency Team is due to a “workload issue”.

Thousands of checkpoints will be in place on roads around the country as gardaí seek to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions over the coming days.

Concerns have been raised about how enforcement of physical distancing guidelines will work in shops, businesses and manufacturing facilities once officials begin to relax restrictions.

Professor Rónán Collins, Consultant Physician in Geriatric and Stroke Medicine at Tallaght Hospital, has said it’s time to rethink making it mandatory for over-70s to cocoon.

More than 40% of employees are working longer hours from home, a new survey has found.

The Rotunda Hospital has started a drive-through Covid-19 testing service for Dublin Fire Brigade employees.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: