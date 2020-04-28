This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Decision on easing restrictions 'not yet made' and US may seek damages from China: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 11,229 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085598
A sign indicates the beach is closed as a surfers arrives for the 7am opening of Bondi Beach in Sydney today.
Image: Rick Rycroft/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Rick Rycroft/AP/Press Association Images

Updated 8 minutes ago

A FURTHER 18 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed yesterday evening.

This includes one probable death, where it’s suspected the person who died had Covid-19, but a test is yet to confirm that.

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,102.

Additionally, 386 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 19,648.

Internationally, US President Donald has said the US may seek damages from China over the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • A further 18 deaths and 386 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
  • According to figures correct as of Saturday evening, 2,625 people with Covid-19 had been hospitalised with the illness. The numbers admitted to an intensive care unit were 353, while 5,204 of the confirmed cases were healthcare workers.
  • A decision on relaxing Covid-19 restrictions at the end of the current lockdown period (5 May) has not yet been made, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said, expressing concern that rates of improvement on key indicators of the virus have slowed.
  • Holohan also said the delay in publishing minutes of meetings held with members of the National Public Health Emergency Team is due to a “workload issue”.
  • Thousands of checkpoints will be in place on roads around the country as gardaí seek to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions over the coming days.
  • Concerns have been raised about how enforcement of physical distancing guidelines will work in shops, businesses and manufacturing facilities once officials begin to relax restrictions.
  • Professor Rónán Collins, Consultant Physician in Geriatric and Stroke Medicine at Tallaght Hospital, has said it’s time to rethink making it mandatory for over-70s to cocoon.

  • More than 40% of employees are working longer hours from home, a new survey has found. 

  • The Rotunda Hospital has started a drive-through Covid-19 testing service for Dublin Fire Brigade employees.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • US President Donald Trump has said he may seek damages from China to “hold them accountable” for the coronavirus pandemic.
  • New Zealand has started reopening its economy and easing Covid-19 restrictions as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that community transmission of the virus has been suppressed.
  • The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t brought under control by next year, the organising committee’s president has said.
  • In Brazil, PA is reporting that President Jair Bolsonaro has insisted Covid-19 is just a “little flu” and there is no need for the type of restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the US. Brazil has reported 4,600 deaths and 67,000 confirmed infections, but the true numbers are believed to be much higher.
About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

