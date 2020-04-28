Paediatricians told to look out for inflammatory symptoms in children after alert sent to UK doctors

PAEDIATRICIANS HAVE BEEN told to be “on the lookout” for symptoms that have shown up in some children in the UK who have Covid-19, including high fever, red eyes and gastrointestinal issues.

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Professor Karina Butler said all paediatricians have been alerted to look out for these after some children in the UK began presenting with these symptoms.

Butler is a professor of clinical paediatrics at University College Dublin and a member of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group.

“We became aware over the weekend of an alert that was issued from the UK and from London where they are noticing presentations of a very inflammatory state in rare children where they have high fever, red eyes and predominant gastrointestinal symptoms, abdominal pain,” Butler said.

“That is very like another syndrome we are familiar with in pediatrics called Kawasaki syndrome or like what we call a toxic shock syndrome.

Doctors have recently been issued an alert by the NHS England to say a number of children had presented with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and other parts of the UK.

“We have alerted all paediatricians to be on the lookout for that because some of those have developed in children who happened to have Covid. Whether Covid is the cause or not, we don’t know yet but the syndrome has been recognised in children who have that virus.”

She said that “by and large” doctors have seen few cases of the virus in children.

“The vast majority of cases we have seen have been very mild almost to the point of being incidental pickups,” she said.

“We do know that that is not always the case and there are children who can become critically ill with this virus.”

Butler said the country at the moment is in a “better place” than it would be if restrictive measures and other steps taken to slow down the spread of the virus were not made in the beginning.

She added that any return to normality would be at a “crawl” to prevent any large increases in case numbers.

“We have to be sure that we have everything in place so that if there are any flare ups or hot spots, they can be rapidly identified and that wherever it’s happening it can be ring fenced so it doesn’t spread into the wider community.”