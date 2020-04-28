This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Man (18) charged with breaking Covid-19 law expected to also be charged over cocaine seizure

The man was arrested in the Ballymun area of Dublin yesterday evening.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 10:48 AM
18 minutes ago 2,584 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085745
File photo
Image: PA Images
AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with breaching Covid-19 legislation.

The man was arrested in the Ballymun area of Dublin yesterday evening.

The charges relate to a number of incidents in which the man had failed to comply with directions given by gardaí under the new legislation.

Gardaí had been directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the man in relation to a number of breaches of the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020.

Gardaí must seek permission from the DPP before bringing charges under the emergency legislation.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said gardaí had tried to engage with the man but had to enforce the legislation, which was enacted on 8 April, “as a last resort”.

The man is also expected to be charged in connection with a seizure of suspected cocaine with a value of €5,000 in the Ballymun area on 22 April.

He is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

