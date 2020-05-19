This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Ireland's crisis could last years and Trump threatens to end US funding for WHO: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 19 May 2020, 8:13 AM
24 minutes ago 3,764 Views 9 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE SECRETARY GENERAL at the Department of Health will tell an Oireachtas Committee this morning that the Covid-19 crisis could last for years.

Jim Breslin will also warn that Ireland will remain in an acute emergency phase of the crisis for some time, and that the response will have to be sustained for the foreseeable future.

The warning comes despite health officials confirming four new deaths from Covid-19 last night, the lowest figure since March.

On the international front, Donald Trump’s war of words with the World Health Organisation has continued to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

During a briefing last night, Trump threatened to permanently end US funding for WHO over what he perceives as its inadequate response to the pandemic.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • The secretary general at the Department of Health will tell an Oireachtas Committee this morning that the Covid-19 crisis could last for years.
  • The living conditions of migrant workers at meat plants where Covid-19 has broken out in clusters should be considered before they are criticised for breaking the rules, the migrant and refugee rights centre Nasc has warned.
  • Health officials last night confirmed a further four deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 88 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
  • The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said officials will consider adding the loss of sense of taste, smell or both as a symptom of Covid-19 here.
  • The Chinese ambassador to Ireland He Xiangdong has told Newstalk Breakfast that the country is open to an investigation into the origin of Covid-19, but warned it must not be politically motivated.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

