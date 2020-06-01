This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 1 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two more deaths in Ireland and Latin American cases reach over 1 million: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what’s making headlines in relation to Covid-19 both here and abroad.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 1 Jun 2020, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 5,777 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112177
People enjoying the sun yesterday along the River Liffey in Newbridge, Co Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell
People enjoying the sun yesterday along the River Liffey in Newbridge, Co Kildare
People enjoying the sun yesterday along the River Liffey in Newbridge, Co Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell

HEALTH OFFICIALS LAST night confirmed that a further two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 

The deaths bring to 1,652 the number of people with the coronavirus who have died in this country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also announced that 66 further cases have been reported, meaning that there has been a total of 24,990 Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. 

Internationally, Britian is partially reopening schools today and allowing the most vulnerable to venture outdoors. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

  • Health officials have confirmed a further two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.
  • Healthcare workers are treated as being immune from Covid-19 for three months after first contracting the virus, according to the HSE.
  • Dublin City Council is investigating a number of options to provide the public with access to toilets in Dublin ahead of Phase 2 of easing Covid-19 restrictions on Friday. 
  • The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is asking people to be open to “telling Ireland’s story” of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Bike shops around the world, including Ireland, have been reporting record sales in recent months, RTÉ has reported

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: 

  • Britian is partially reopening schools today and allowing the most vulnerable to venture outdoors. 
  • The US recorded 598 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing its total to 104,356 since the global pandemic began. 
  • Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Latin America have surged passed one million.
  • A contact tracing system is being rolled out across Wales as lockdown measures begin to be eased. 
  • Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are slammed by the economic fallout of the pandemic, the World Bank has warned. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie