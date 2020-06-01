Two more deaths in Ireland and Latin American cases reach over 1 million: Today's Covid-19 main points

People enjoying the sun yesterday along the River Liffey in Newbridge, Co Kildare

People enjoying the sun yesterday along the River Liffey in Newbridge, Co Kildare

HEALTH OFFICIALS LAST night confirmed that a further two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

The deaths bring to 1,652 the number of people with the coronavirus who have died in this country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also announced that 66 further cases have been reported, meaning that there has been a total of 24,990 Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

Internationally, Britian is partially reopening schools today and allowing the most vulnerable to venture outdoors.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Healthcare workers are treated as being immune from Covid-19 for three months after first contracting the virus, according to the HSE.

Dublin City Council is investigating a number of options to provide the public with access to toilets in Dublin ahead of Phase 2 of easing Covid-19 restrictions on Friday.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is asking people to be open to "telling Ireland's story" of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bike shops around the world, including Ireland, have been reporting record sales in recent months, RTÉ has reported.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

The US recorded 598 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing its total to 104,356 since the global pandemic began.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Latin America have surged passed one million.

A contact tracing system is being rolled out across Wales as lockdown measures begin to be eased.

as lockdown measures begin to be eased. Poverty in the occupied West Bank may double as Palestinians are slammed by the economic fallout of the pandemic, the World Bank has warned.