Coronavirus: 3,348 new cases and 706 patients in hospital, including 42 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 1,407 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, 1,941 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 3,348.

As of 8am this morning, there are 706 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 42 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

