#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: One death and 687 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Mar 2021, 5:54 PM
19 minutes ago 18,698 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5368666
File photo. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
File photo. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A FURTHER 687 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that one further person with Covid-19 is confirmed to have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,319, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 220,273.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 352 are men / 334 are female
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 30 years old

A total of 278 of the cases are spread across 19 counties, 240 of the cases are in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway and 36 in Louth.

As of 8am today, 540 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 120 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures from the HSE show that 426,070 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland by last Friday.

  • 285,780 people have received their first dose
  • 140,290 people have received their second dose 

“While the number of daily cases and the number of people in hospital and critical care remain high, we continue to make progress,” Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said.

In the last 24 hours, we have had no new admissions to critical care, the first time this has happened since St Stephen’s Day.

“This is one more tangible signal of the efforts that people continue to make and how those efforts are impacting positively on the trajectory of COVID-19 in Ireland. Please stick with this over the coming weeks.”

Professor Pete Lunn, Head of the Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI said that fresh data shows that while people are finding it tough going, the large majority (79%) believe that preventing the spread of Covid-19 is more important than the burden of restrictions. Just 10% disagree.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This pattern helps to explain how measures of compliance have been rising in recent weeks and months, despite the frustrations that people feel,” he said.

“Just because we feel a particular way, does not mean that this feeling dictates our behaviour. Rather, the large majority of people in Ireland support the restrictions and are sticking to them, despite the frustrations,” he added. 

The data also show systematic misperceptions about socially activity. Presently, half the adult population does not meet up with anyone outside their household over a 48-hour period, with less than one quarter meeting up with three or more. Yet these more socially active people believe that they are meeting fewer people than average. 

“There is a clear misperception. Most people believe that others are enjoying more of a social life than they are. Those who are in fact most socially active do not realise this. The finding is important, and we need to try to correct this misperception. When people appreciate effort being made by others, they typically become more likely to follow,” Professor Lunn said.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie