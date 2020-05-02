Ireland roadmap to reopening published, Fianna Fáil calls for Leaving Cert to be cancelled: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

LAST NIGHT, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar announced that five-phase plan for Ireland to go back to some sense of normality after the onslaught of Covid-19.
The plan will see restrictions begin to ease from 18 May.
Varadkar said that “all things going to plan”, the fifth stage will commence on 10 August.
Based on the three-week review process, the current phases would commence on the following dates:
- Phase one – 18 May
- Phase two – 8 June
- Phase three – 29 June
- Phase four – 20 July
- Phase five – 10 August
A full list on what happens in each of those phases is here.
As of last night, there were 20,833 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with 1,265 people confirmed to have died from it here.
In the US, meanwhile, regulators have approved the use of an experimental drug to treat coronavirus patients.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- Leo Varadkar last night announced a slight relaxation of lockdown rules but warned that Ireland is months away from returning to what he has described as the “new normal”.
- Over 70s, those cocooning as well as the general public are now allowed to go for walks within 5km of their homes.
- Varadkar said that schools and colleges will not be opening until September or October.
- After 18 May, outdoor work such as construction will be allowed as well as small group meetings outdoors.
- The emergency garda powers are also set to last until 18 May.
- Fianna Fáil’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne has said the Leaving Cert must be cancelled to take the pressure off students, parents and teachers.
- Parents of a 10-month-old waiting for vital transplants face uncertainty due to Covid-19.
- Public guidance on wearing face-coverings ‘in certain scenarios’ is due in next two weeks.
- The reunion of a grandmother and her grandson on The Late Late Show last night warmed our hearts.
- There’s only been a “minor increase” in Dublin city centre traffic levels in the last fortnight, Dublin City Council has said.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- US regulators approved the use of an experimental drug to treat coronavirus patients.
- The White House has blocked Dr Anthony Fauci from testifying to a Congress committee on the federal government’s coronavirus response.
- The World Health Organization has says the coronavirus is “natural in origin” after Trump’s claim it originated from a lab in Wuhan.
- Russia’s coronavirus situation is worsening, with an extra 10,000 cases confirmed with Moscow the epicentre of the outreak.
- Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s comment of “so what?” when the death toll of 5,000 in his country was put to him continues to stoke fury in the South American country today.
- Texas eased its virus lockdown despite recording its highest one-day death toll.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (19)