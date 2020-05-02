Ireland roadmap to reopening published, Fianna Fáil calls for Leaving Cert to be cancelled: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

Ambulances at the entrance to the Covid-19 testing facility on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay on the Liffey in Dublin city centre

LAST NIGHT, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar announced that five-phase plan for Ireland to go back to some sense of normality after the onslaught of Covid-19.

The plan will see restrictions begin to ease from 18 May.

Varadkar said that “all things going to plan”, the fifth stage will commence on 10 August.

Based on the three-week review process, the current phases would commence on the following dates:

Phase one – 18 May

Phase two – 8 June

Phase three – 29 June

Phase four – 20 July

Phase five – 10 August

A full list on what happens in each of those phases is here.

As of last night, there were 20,833 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with 1,265 people confirmed to have died from it here.

In the US, meanwhile, regulators have approved the use of an experimental drug to treat coronavirus patients.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: