Saturday 2 May, 2020
Ireland roadmap to reopening published, Fianna Fáil calls for Leaving Cert to be cancelled: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 2 May 2020, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 11,284 Views 19 Comments
Ambulances at the entrance to the Covid-19 testing facility on Sir John Rogerson's Quay on the Liffey in Dublin city centre
Image: RollingNews.ie
Ambulances at the entrance to the Covid-19 testing facility on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay on the Liffey in Dublin city centre
Ambulances at the entrance to the Covid-19 testing facility on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay on the Liffey in Dublin city centre
Image: RollingNews.ie

LAST NIGHT, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar announced that five-phase plan for Ireland to go back to some sense of normality after the onslaught of Covid-19.

The plan will see restrictions begin to ease from 18 May.

Varadkar said that “all things going to plan”, the fifth stage will commence on 10 August. 

Based on the three-week review process, the current phases would commence on the following dates: 

  • Phase one – 18 May
  • Phase two – 8 June
  • Phase three – 29 June
  • Phase four – 20 July
  • Phase five – 10 August

A full list on what happens in each of those phases is here

As of last night, there were 20,833 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland with 1,265 people confirmed to have died from it here.

In the US, meanwhile, regulators have approved the use of an experimental drug to treat coronavirus patients.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • US regulators approved the use of an experimental drug to treat coronavirus patients.
  • The White House has blocked Dr Anthony Fauci from testifying to a Congress committee on the federal government’s coronavirus response. 
  • The World Health Organization has says the coronavirus is “natural in origin” after Trump’s claim it originated from a lab in Wuhan.
  • Russia’s coronavirus situation is worsening, with an extra 10,000 cases confirmed with Moscow the epicentre of the outreak.
  • Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s comment of “so what?” when the death toll of 5,000 in his country was put to him continues to stoke fury in the South American country today.
  • Texas eased its virus lockdown despite recording its highest one-day death toll. 
About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

