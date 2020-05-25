ESRI warns of fall in household spending, Boris continues defence of Dominic Cummings in UK: Today's Covid-19 main points

TODAY LOOKS SET to be dominated by the ongoing Dominic Cummings crisis in the UK with the front pages giving their reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s backing of his top adviser.

Cummings’ flouting of lockdown rules by making a trip from London to Durham in April sparked outrage in the UK this weekend with Johnson yesterday backing Cummings but refusing to take questions over his top aide’s actions.

Here in Ireland, meanwhile, four additional deaths from Covid-19 were announced with 57 new confirmed cases. This brings Ireland’s total to 1,608 Covid-19 related deaths, and a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Discussions this week are likely to be focused on the further easing of restrictions on June 8 with several TDs calling for the two-metre social distancing rule to be reduced to one metre.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

A further 4 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health said.

The decline in household spending caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could reduce indirect tax revenue this year by more than a fifth, according to a new study published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) will present a number of recommendations to the government that they say could allow salons to open early.

Ireland’s health watchdog received multiple allegations of outsiders entering nursing homes during the first two months of the Covid-19 outbreak despite visiting restrictions.

Significant changes to the eligibility for the Rent Supplement payment have not been published by the government despite growing concerns of a possible spike in evictions in coming months.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

The UK front pages have given their reaction this morning to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s backing of top aide Dominic Cummings after he flouted lockdown rules in April.

At a press conference last night, Johnson said that Cummings acted “legally, responsibly and with integrity”, and that his movements were ”sensible and defensible”.

The UK Government, meanwhile, said it had launched an investigation into a critical tweet sent from the UK Civil Service official account minutes after Johnson backed Cummings.

Greece has restarted regular ferry services to its islands with cafés and restaurants also back open for business.

Japan is set to remove a coronavirus state of emergency from Tokyo and four other prefectures today.

The United States has said it is prohibiting non-US citizens from travelling to the country if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks.