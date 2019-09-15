Woman dies following crash in Tyrone

A WOMAN HAS died following a crash in Tyrone this morning.

The incident occurred on the Quintinmanus Road near Dungannon earlier today.

The women, who was in her 70s, has been named as Bridget Currie. She was hit by a Renault Megane car close to the junction on the Gortnaglush Road before 11am this morning.

Currie was from the Dungannon area.

A second pedestrian, who is in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision.

The PSNI said that the Quintinmanus Road remains closed while an investigation is continuing.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area this morning, witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to contact local officers in Dungannon or to contact the Collision Investigation Unit.