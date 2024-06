THERE’S BEEN AN 18% increase in robbery, extortion and hijacking offences over the past year.

The Central Statistics Office has today released figures comparing the number of recorded crime incidents in the year to Q1 of 2024 with the same period in 2023.

In the 12 months to March 2024, there were 2,572 recorded incidents of robbery, extortion and hijacking – up 18%, or by 390, on the comparable figures over the same period to March 2023.

This increase was mostly driven by a rise in blackmail or extortion, as well as robbery from the person.

Meanwhile, recorded crimes involving weapons and explosives were up by 10%, or 253, to 28,44 incidents over the year to Q1 2024.

Theft and related offences also increased by 9%, or 6,414, to 75,825, with more than two out of every five (44%) if such incidents involving thefts from shops.

The same level of increase was recorded for fraud, deception, and related offences, up by 9% to 11,479 incidents.

Infographic of the main changes in recorded crime incidents in the year to March 2024 CSO CSO

Elsewhere, there was a 12% decrease in the number of recorded incidents of sexual offences and an 8% decrease in homicide and related offences.

In the Dublin Metropolitan Garda region, there was a 16% decrease over the year in sexual offences, with a 14% decrease in the Eastern region and a 13% decrease in the Southern region.

The lowest rate of decrease was across the North Western region, at 3%.