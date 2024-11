GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Cabinteely in Dublin two weeks ago.

A car and an e-bike were involved in the collision on the N11 (at the junction with Johnstown Road) shortly before 5pm on Thursday, 14 November.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed that the cyclist, a man in his 20s, died yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area around the time in question are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.