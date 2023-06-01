Cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by car in Co Cork

A CYCLIST HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Co Cork.

The incident happened on the N71 at Barleyhill East, Rosscarbery at around 9am today.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was transferred by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Advertisement

No other injured people were reported.

The road between Rosscarbery and Leap remains closed currently to allow for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators to be carried out. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on this stretch of the N71 between 9am and 10am are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.