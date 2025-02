THE DISSOLUTION OF the Dáil last November may have signalled last orders for the 33rd Government – but the pints kept flowing in the Oireachtas bars while the 34th settled into place.

Figures provided to The Journal show that over €60,000 was spent in the Leinster House bars from the day the election was called on 8 November until the Government was officially formed on 23 January.

There are two bars in Leinster House: one open to visitors and a members bar that is only for use by TDs and senators.

Data provided by the Oireachtas show that the members bar made over €13,000 between the dissolution of the Dáil and Government formation in January.

During that time, its busiest day was 22 January – the day the Dáil returned after Christmas and failed to elect Micheál Martin as Taoiseach amid raucous scenes – when 150 rounds of drinks were ordered.

The next-busiest day was 18 December, when the Dáil returned for the first time after the election and 85 rounds were ordered.

The third-busiest day was 4 December, the same day that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin met with rural independents about possible government formation and 61 rounds were ordered.

Figures also show that TDs and senators ordered more than 1,000 rounds in the members bar between the election being called and the Government forming.

The visitors’ bar, which is not restricted, was far busier over the same time period.

Data provided by the Oireachtas show that it made nearly €48,000 across more than 4,200 rounds between the dissolution of the Dáil and Government formation.

According to the figures, the three busiest days in the visitor’s bar during that period were 22 January, 18 December and 12 December.