THE DART WON’T run between Grand Canal Dock and Wicklow this weekend as part of pared-back public transport services over the Bank Holiday.

They will however operate between Malahide/Howth and Grand Canal Dock.

Supporters attending the Leinster v Northampton rugby match on Saturday from the Northside will have to get off at Grand Canal. Those coming from the Southside will have to find alternative transport to the Aviva Stadium.

Rail tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead services to and from areas affected.

The closed tracks will allow for works such as track renewal, bridge upgrades, overhead line renewal and other maintenance.

For those going to Rosslare, there will be bus transfers between Dublin Connolly and Wicklow.

Irish Rail also reminded passengers that DART and Commuter services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, 5 May.

Cork

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be works carried out on the Cork Tunnel.

Bus transfers will be put on for Cork to Mallow Commuter services and Cork to Dublin Intercity services to facilitate the works.

The revised timetable can be found on irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.

Iarnród Éireann apologised for the inconvenience caused.