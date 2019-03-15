Train services suspended between Connolly and Tara St after truck hits bridge

The scene of the incident

TRAIN SERVICES BETWEEN Connolly Station and Tara Street Station have been suspended after a truck struck a bridge on Amiens Street.

The incident happened just before 1.10pm.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

The road is currently blocked in both directions and local diversions are in place.

Crews are working to clear the area and carry out an inspection of the bridge.

Services remain suspended between Tara Street and Connolly Station due to vehicle hitting bridge on Amiens Street. Crews are working to clear and carry out inspection of bridge pic.twitter.com/tlBr42B6yv — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 15, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter