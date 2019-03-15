This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 March, 2019
Train services suspended between Connolly and Tara St after truck hits bridge

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Mar 2019, 1:45 PM
40 minutes ago 14,562 Views 15 Comments
The scene of the incident
Image: @Terminalfour via Twitter
The scene of the incident
The scene of the incident
Image: @Terminalfour via Twitter

TRAIN SERVICES BETWEEN Connolly Station and Tara Street Station have been suspended after a truck struck a bridge on Amiens Street. 

The incident happened just before 1.10pm.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident. 

The road is currently blocked in both directions and local diversions are in place. 

Services have been suspended between Connolly Station and Tara Street Station. 

Crews are working to clear the area and carry out an inspection of the bridge. 

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny said they hope to have services back up and running soon.

“Typically it wouldn’t be a prolonged closure for these things but each incident is different,” Kenny said. 

“We will have to check to verify that there isn’t any structural damage,” he said.

“We hope to be open reasonably soon but we’re just awaiting an update from the bridge crew on site.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
