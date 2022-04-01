Have you seen Dean? Family and gardaí are concerned for missing 29-year-old's welfare

Dean Simpson, who gardaí believe may now be in Kilkenny

A MISSING PERSON appeal has been issued for a 29-year-old last seen in Dublin on Monday.

Dean Simpson is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, of large build, with blue eyes and red/ginger hair and beard.

He is missing from his home in Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1, since 28th March.

When last seen Dean was wearing a black underarmour long sleeved tracksuit and was on crutches.

It is believed Dean may have traveled to the Kilkenny City area.

Gardaí and Dean’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.