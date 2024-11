BILLIONAIRE MIKE ASHLEY’S Sports Direct has been given the green light to open a large new ‘state of the art’ gym at the former Debenhams department store building on Dublin’s Henry Street.

The 210,000 sq ft lot – which was formerly Roches Stores until it became a Debenhams in 2006 – is one of the largest retail spaces on one of the capital’s primary shopping streets.

Sports Direct will open their flagship store with a 27,544 sq ft gym which will be the first opened by the group in the Republic of Ireland.

The permission follows two years on after Ashley’s Frasers Group bought the former Debenhams outlet in Henry Street.

The site at No 54-62 Henry Street has remained closed since the closing of the Debenhams Store during the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020 and planning consultants for the applicants, Heatons Ltd, Tom Philips+Associates state that the site “holds one of the most important and prominent retail locations in Dublin City centre”.

As part of the revamp, Heatons Ltd, which trades as Sports Direct in Ireland, is to open the new flagship Sports Direct store at the location from ground to the second floor mezzanine along with the gym on the third floor.

Tom Phillips + Associates told the city council that the proposed development “will allow for the successful occupation of a landmark commercial unit, which in turn will enliven the streetscape and provide a positive addition to the area”.

The planning consultants state that “the proposals will revitalise active users at every level within an iconic landmark commercial building at the heart of Dublin City centre”.

The report states that the revitalisation of the active use “will stimulate job creation, boost street activity, and enhance animation throughout the day and evening”.

It adds that “this will lead to a more attractive pedestrian environment compared to the existing dormant walkways along the front facades along Henry Street and Coles Lane”.

On the ‘Everlast’ branded gym, Tom Phillips + Associates states that “the gym facility will comprise a wide range of machines and equipment and will include smaller, unique group training concepts, designs specifically to cater to the needs of its members”.

The planning report states that “group training sessions will also take place throughout the day and will include Hilt, boxing, spinning, yoga/pilates, strength and cardio style workouts”.

The planning application faced one objection. Anne Reilly of Saks Hair Salon of Sackville Place asked the Council to reject the gym “so that almost 30,000 sq ft of existing prime shopping or retail space is not removed from our main shopping street”.