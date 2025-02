SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS claiming that Dublin is going to build “the largest mosque in the world” are based on screenshots of an Albanian article that is more than a decade old.

Although there were plans to build a large mosque in north Dublin, the Albanian article was inaccurate — it was never going to be the largest in the world — and the plans never went ahead.

“The largest mosque in the world is being built in Ireland,” reads a screenshot of a headline from the outlet Telegrafi.

“Watch the lefty loonies and the west brit want a be’s celebrate this super duper win for diversity [sic],” reads a 10 February post featuring the screenshot posted into the Facebook group Meath Says No To Open Borders.

“Ireland is lost if this goes ahead. Absolutely disgraceful, and in a Christian country. We used to be land of saints and scollars, now it seems we’re the land of soyboys and commies [sic]”.

There were plans in 2013 to build a large mosque complex near Father Collins Park in Clongriffin.

However, a Google Street View image of the area now shows neither a mosque nor a construction site at that location; instead, an estate of newly-built houses stands on the site.

Part of a drawing submitted for planning permission, granted in 2013

So what happened?

A planning application for the mosque and subsequent decision granting permission, made in 2013, can still be seen on the website of Dublin City Council.

It showed that the mosque itself would have taken up less than a quarter of the complex, with the rest comprising a conference centre, a primary school and a secondary school, a fitness centre, and apartments.

However, planning permission expired on 26 August 2018 and the mosque was never built.

Instead, the site was developed into houses in 2017.

There are still plans to build a smaller community centre: more than €304,000 has been raised on GoFundMe for an acre site in Maynetown, near Clongriffin in north County Dublin.

No planning applications were found for the address on the Dublin City Council website.

Meanwhile, the original headline from 11-year-old Telegrafi article saying that Ireland had plans to build “the largest mosque in the world” was always misleading.

The Imam Reza shrine in Iran is 250 acres, or a million square meters, while the Great Mosque of Mecca has a capacity for 3 million worshippers.

Unsurprisingly, there were never any plans for a mosque in Ireland to exceed either of these in area or capacity.

The existence of a mosque plan was real, but on a six-acre complex and with a top capacity of 3,000, potentially representing the largest mosque in Ireland, rather than the world.

RTÉ reported at the time that the project, which was expected to cost upwards of €40m, was being funded by a United Arab Emirates benefactor.

