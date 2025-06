THE GOVERNMENT HAS confirmed that a tender for schools to have access to lockable phone pouches have been replaced with plans for schools to provide whatever “phone storage solution works best for them”.

The €9 million spend was among the most contentious measures announced in Budget 2025 last October.

Earlier this year, tender documents were issued seeking the contract for the ‘Provision of Secure Mobile Phone Pouches for Students in Post Primary Schools’.

This tender process was subsequently cancelled by the Department of Education following advice from the Chief State Solicitor’s Office and a new process was put in train.

The same funding announced in Budget 2025 remains in place.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Tánaiste Simon Harris said this was a “pragmatic and sensible way to proceed” and that schools would still be able to seek funding for lockable pouches or an alternative solution later this year.

“Guidance will soon be provided by circular to all schools on putting in place policies to ensure schools are mobile phone-free zones during the school day,” Harris said.

Further guidance will be provided to post-primary schools, outlining the terms, conditions and mechanisms for post-primary schools to apply for funding to enable them purchase secure mobile phone storage solutions.

“Schools will now be able to apply for funding for what phone storage solution works best for them. Examples already include the pouches you referenced, but also lockable boxes or cubbies, drop off and collection at the school office, what works best for the school.”

He added: “I think this is a pragmatic and sensible way to proceed.”

Harris also said that this funding arrangement would be available for schools in autumn 2025.

“We’re now going to very shortly see a new procurement process published in the coming days,” he said.

An application process will be open to post-primary schools soon, and the issue of funding will commence shortly thereafter.

In a statement to The Journal earlier this week, the Department of Education said that there will be no delay in allowing schools apply.

“The department had commenced a tender process for the provision of mobile phone pouches earlier in the year. Following advice received from the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, the department took the decision to cancel this process. A new procurement process will be published in the coming weeks,” the department said.

“This central procurement arrangement will be available to schools in autumn 2025. This will not delay schools in applying for and accessing the funding process for phone storage solutions, which will be open to schools soon.”

When the plans were announced last year, some teachers and parents were critical of the measure, suggesting the money could be spent better elsewhere – and that teenagers will find workarounds to the phone restrictions.

At the time, then-education minister Norma Foley said it was “a health and wellbeing measure” to improve student learning outcomes, sociability and mental health within schools.