THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued an advisory to all citizens not to travel to Israel after the country attacked Iran early this morning, prompting tit-for-tat strikes.

The initial Israeli attack targeted Iran’s nuclear programme as well as civilian areas in the capital Tehran, killing high-ranking members of Iran’s military and Revolutionary Guard.

The Department has updated its travel advisory for Israel to ‘Do Not Travel’ as it warns of a “tense and unpredictable” climate arising from the anticipation of further missile strikes from both sides.

On its website, the DFA says: “There is an imminent risk of rocket fire, drone infiltration and ballistic missiles, which can occur without warning, and can disrupt civilian infrastructure, including transportation and communications.

“We strongly advise that citizens familiarise themselves with their closest protected location. Many buildings are fitted with ‘safe rooms’; reinforced spaces designed to withstand missile attacks.”

The DFA also urges Irish citizens in Israel to be aware of a list of public bomb shelters available for Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

It reminds citizens of the limitations of their travel around certain parts of Israel, namely the north of the country along the Lebanon border where it is closed due to military activity.

It also says Israeli authorities reserve the right to deny entry to the country to “foreign nationals who have publicly called for a boycott of Israel and/or settlements”.

Tánaiste Simon Harris spoke on RTÉ News at One earlier today where he confirmed the Department’s updated travel advisory.

“The very clear travel advice from Ireland now is that no Irish citizen should travel to Israel,” Harris said, adding: “We’re keeping in very close contact with our diplomatic teams on the ground in Iran and in Israel.”

He said that there are “around seventeen” Irish citizens who are long-term residents in Iran, and that DFA is in regular contact with them.

Global airlines on Friday cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and other Middle East destinations, or rerouted planes, as airspaces shut following Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspaces after Israel hit military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Israel said Tehran launched drones in retaliation.

Air India’s New Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-London flights were about to enter Iranian airspace when Israel launched its attack, forcing the planes to turn back to their origin, according to aircraft tracker Flight Aware.

The Russian embassy in Tel Aviv pressed Russians in Israel to leave the country if they could and said it “strongly recommends” against travelling there until the “situation normalises.”

The Times of Israel reports that the state has closed all foreign embassies worldwide.

“Israeli missions around the world will be closed and consular services will not be provided,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry also urged all its citizens living abroad to fill out a survey to update their location and situation.