Monday 21 February 2022
Poll: Did you leave the house over the weekend?

Storm Franklin is the latest unpleasant Atlantic weather system to hit.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 21 Feb 2022, 9:30 AM
3,294 Views 6 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT’S BEEN A difficult few days with a double hit by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.

We all suffer from the urge on such days to just wrap up and stay well away from the gales and rain. 

But some of us have been out there working in the height of the bad weather – doing courageous work to restore power and clear the debris. 

There are close to 30,000 houses without power this morning and crews are busily working through the problem.

With all that considered we ask in our poll this morning: Did you leave the house over the weekend?


Poll Results:

Yes, I was out for a good few hours. (142)
Yes, but only to go somewhere else indoors. (64)
I was out for about an hour. (53)
Not a chance, I was wrapped up indoors. (43)
I did, but only for a few minutes. (19)





About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

