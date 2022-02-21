Poll: Did you leave the house over the weekend?

IT’S BEEN A difficult few days with a double hit by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.

We all suffer from the urge on such days to just wrap up and stay well away from the gales and rain.

But some of us have been out there working in the height of the bad weather – doing courageous work to restore power and clear the debris.

There are close to 30,000 houses without power this morning and crews are busily working through the problem.

Advertisement

With all that considered we ask in our poll this morning: Did you leave the house over the weekend?

