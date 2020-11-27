Your evening longread: The two sides to Diego Maradona

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Diego Maradona

The legendary footballer died earlier this week, so let’s revisit this piece from last year about this complicated and talented man.

(The Ringer, approx mins reading time)

He shouted. He sobbed. He marched around the pitch with members of his new team in a formation that was partly “impromptu military phalanx” and partly “floor-level camera panning backward in a smoky ’90s music video while a boy band struts forward to get you back, girl.” He led the crowd in the classic Argentine soccer chant, “If you don’t jump, you’re an Englishman.” He was the smallest living creature in the stadium—in his tousled younger days, perhaps the uppermost curl of his pouf brushed 5 feet, 5—yet his aura towered. He seemed healed, renewed by mayhem. Every so often he’d look up with his eyes brimming, soaking it all in, as if the past and the future were catching up to him at the same time.