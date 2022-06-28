#Open journalism No news is bad news

Assault causing harm sentence to double from 5 to 10 years under new domestic violence strategy

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will today seek Cabinet approval for the five-year plan and the €363 million package to underpin it.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 6:20 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE MAXIMUM SENTENCE for assault causing harm will double will from five years to ten years under a new Government initiative dubbed its “zero tolerance” plan to tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence. 

Assault causing harm cases are one of the most common offences in domestic abuse cases.

The strategy, which will be published today by the minister and Taoiseach, will also double the number of refuge spaces across the country – from 141 to at least over 280 – over the lifetime of the plan. 

There has been much criticism of Government over the number of women’s refuges, with some counties not having any. 

The new delivery structure plans to further accelerate the supply of refuge spaces through the establishment of a new statutory agency and the development of new refuge design guidelines.

For the first time, funding will be ring fenced from the Department of Housing for refuge accommodation.

The plan will also see increased training across frontline services, such as new training for healthcare workers to be developed by the HSE to identify domestic violence and refer victims to appropriate supports and services

The funding will also be used to increase awareness and change attitudes which underpin domestic, sexual and gender based violence.

The establishment of the new statutory agency for domestic, sexual and gender based violence is to be set up by 1 January 2024. The new agency will co-ordinate the implementation of the new strategy and report back to the justice minister on the progress made.

The Cabinet Committee on Social Affairs and Equality will provide political oversight for the implementation of the plan 

The new agency will also take the lead on awareness raising campaigns to reduce incidence of domestic violence and ensure victims can access supports. 

The plan being published today contains 144 detailed actions with set timelines to be implemented this year and next, with the minister stating that the plan will be delivered according to strict timelines.

