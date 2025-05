The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Donegal 2-23

Armagh 0-28

DONEGAL HAVE RETAINED their Ulster title after an incredible contest that came down to the final play of an exhausting 90 minutes of football.

Advertisement

A goal from Ciaran Moore in the third minute of the second period of extra time put them into a two-point lead after it looked like they were completely punched out. Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty levelled it then with a two-point free from 45 metres out.

But Niall O’Donnell was to have the final say to bring the Anglo-Celt back to the Hills with a late winner.

The 42 Subscribers can read Declan Bogue’s full match report here (€)

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.