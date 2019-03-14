Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom

AN ELDERLY COUPLE found dead in their home in Convoy, Co Donegal, yesterday afternoon may both have fallen.

Patrick and Margaret Doherty were both found by a family member in their bedroom at about 1.30pm yesterday. The relative alerted gardaí who are now investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

The man’s nephew, Liam Doherty, who is a local Sinn Féin councillor, told TheJournal.ie that from an initial assessment it looks like his uncle and aunt may both have fallen in their bedroom.

His sister had found the couple when she called in to check on them and he had been next on the scene. He said it appeared Margaret may have fallen and hit her head and her husband got out of the bed and also then took a fall.

Doherty said the couple were well known in the community and “kept themselves to themselves”.

He said Patrick was from the area but had lived and worked in England for a number of years. He and Margaret, who was from the west of Ireland, returned to Donegal about 15 years ago to retire closer to family.

Post-mortems are due to take place at Letterkenny University Hospital and gardaí have said the course of the investigation will be determined by the results.