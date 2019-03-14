This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Elderly couple found dead in Donegal home may have both fallen in bedroom

A relative found the couple yesterday afternoon.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 10:45 AM
1 hour ago 9,896 Views 5 Comments
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN ELDERLY COUPLE found dead in their home in Convoy, Co Donegal, yesterday afternoon may both have fallen.

Patrick and Margaret Doherty were both found by a family member in their bedroom at about 1.30pm yesterday. The relative alerted gardaí who are now investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

The man’s nephew, Liam Doherty, who is a local Sinn Féin councillor, told TheJournal.ie that from an initial assessment it looks like his uncle and aunt may both have fallen in their bedroom.

His sister had found the couple when she called in to check on them and he had been next on the scene. He said it appeared Margaret may have fallen and hit her head and her husband got out of the bed and also then took a fall. 

Doherty said the couple were well known in the community and “kept themselves to themselves”. 

He said Patrick was from the area but had lived and worked in England for a number of years. He and Margaret, who was from the west of Ireland, returned to Donegal about 15 years ago to retire closer to family. 

Post-mortems are due to take place at Letterkenny University Hospital and gardaí have said the course of the investigation will be determined by the results. 

